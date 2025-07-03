ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in Sudbury

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A 36-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after a woman was fatally stabbed in what police called an intimate partner violence incident on Wednesday.


















