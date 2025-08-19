ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Longtime Sudbury bakery forced to move to new location

By Alana Everson

Published

After 62 years, Sudbury bakery forced to move A Sudbury bakery that has been in operation for 62 years is rising to its latest challenge by moving to a new location.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.