Northern Ontario

Longer wait time expected at a West Nipissing hospital

By Eric Taschner and Dan Bertrand



Renovations at West Nipissing General Hospital A construction project at the West Nipissing General Hospital may impact emergency room wait times as the ER is being temporarily located.


















