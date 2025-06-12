ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Long-term disability costs in Sudbury increase by 188% since 2019, audit shows

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Tom Davies Square is seen in this file photo. An audit of attendance in departments across Greater Sudbury shows that the cost of long-term disability claims have spiked by 188 per cent since 2019, while the cost of short-term disability is up by 69 per cent in the same period. (File)