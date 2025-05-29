ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

L’Arche Sudbury receives $500K for affordable housing project

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Northern Notes for Thursday October 12, 2023 Collège Boréal gets a 1.5M boost, L'Arche Sudbury to build a 4th home and the Sudbury Five basketball team joins a new league.


















