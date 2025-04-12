ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Groups weigh in on LU’s amended creditor repayment plan

By Dan Bertrand

Published

New recommendations on LU's plan of arrangement Three groups are making a new recommendation on the upcoming vote among Laurentian University creditors in the school's insolvency case.


















