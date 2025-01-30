ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Ground search Wednesday for missing Manitoulin woman

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Manitoulin woman missing for a month The family of Juanita Migwans, a M'Chigeeng First Nation woman missing since Oct. 2, is appealing for information from the public.


















