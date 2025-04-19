ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Greater Sudbury Cubs fall to Collingwood Blues in Centennial Cup opener

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Greater Sudbury Cubs drop their first game Greater Sudbury Cubs drop their first game in the Centennial Cup contest 10-2 to current OJHL title holders the Collingwood Blues.


















