ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

French River train station celebrates its centennial

By Amanda Hicks

Published

A French River train station celebrates 100 years A former train station in the French River is marking a centennial celebration. Amanda Hicks has more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.