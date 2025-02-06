ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Four puppies abandoned in northern Ont. rescued, rehomed

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Four puppies were abandoned in northern Ont. Animal lovers in the Markstay-Warren area are grateful to their community stepping up to help four abandoned puppies.


















