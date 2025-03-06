ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Former Canadian Olympic athlete added to FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list

By The Canadian Press

Published

The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.