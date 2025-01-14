ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

First responders stress safety as more venture onto the ice

By Amanda Hicks and Dan Bertrand

Published

In light of recent tragedies in Temiskaming Shores, police in northern Ontario are reminding residents to be careful near lakes and rivers.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.