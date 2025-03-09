ADVERTISEMENT

Firearms, drugs seized in northern Ont. First Nation raid

By Dan Bertrand

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service assisted by by Ontario Provincial Police and the Lac Seul Police Service seized eight firearms, brass knuckles, a quantity of suspected cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia along with more than $9,500 in cash from locations in Bearskin Lake First Nation on March 4, 2025. (Supplied/Nishnawbe Aski Police Service)