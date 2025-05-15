ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Fifth grader named mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, just for a day

By Mike McDonald

Published

5th Grader named Sault's Mayor for a Day Holy Cross student Cassianna will act as mayor of Sault Ste. Marie and will open the city council meeting Monday. Mike McDonald has more.


















