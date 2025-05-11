ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Far North police ‘dispatch’ polar bear stalking schoolyard

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Polar bear put down by Far North police CTV News has learned that the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service had to put down a polar bear in Peawanuck First Nation community.


















