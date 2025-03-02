ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Fake gun, suspected drugs seized on Manitoulin Island

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Ontario Provincial Police seized an imitation firearm, approximately 80 grams of suspected cocaine, about approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 0.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine along with about $1,000 in cash following a traffic stop of a suspect vehicle on Manitoulin Island on February 28, 2025. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)