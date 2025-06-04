ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Excitement as Sault plans major waterfront makeover

By Cory Nordstrom

Published

Sault Ste. Marie looking to improve its waterfront Sault’s tourism department is working on a 20-year plan for improving its waterfront, with features like a promenade, a river pool & more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.