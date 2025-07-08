ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Dump truck takes out power lines in Minnow Lake

By Dan Bertrand and Darren MacDonald

Updated

Published

The outage began when a dump truck came into contact with 'overhead cables, which led to two powerline poles snapping on Second Avenue,' Sudbury Hydro said in a post on social media. (Sudbury Hydro photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.