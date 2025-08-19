ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Driver arrested after fleeing crash scene in downtown Sudbury

By Chelsea Papineau

Published

Eye witness recounts overnight Sudbury crash As police sort out the details of an overnight crash in Sudbury's downtown, an eye witness recounts the incident.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.