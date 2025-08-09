ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Don’t blame us for hospital eyesore, Sudbury festival says in a statement

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Massive Sudbury mural has become an eyesore There are new calls for something to be done about the former Sudbury hospital building that was turned into a massive mural.


















