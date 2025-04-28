ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Division 2 police station unveiled in downtown Sault Ste Marie

By Lyndsay Aelick

Published

Police in Sault Ste. Marie are planning to open a station downtown later this summer to boost their presence in the area.


















