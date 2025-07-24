ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Clean, Green, Beautiful North Bay looks ahead to community-wide cleanup later this month

By Eric Taschner and Dan Bertrand

Published

Clean Green Beautiful North Bay kicks off clean up Clean Green Beautiful North Bay kicked off its annual fall community-wide clean-up campaign at Memorial Gardens this week. CTV News has more


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.