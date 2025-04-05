ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

'Buy chocolate bunnies this easter, not real ones,' plead experts

By Ian Campbell

Published

Do you want to adopt a bunny for Easter? People may want to think long and hard before adopting an Easter rabbit–that’s the message from local animal groups. Ian Campbell explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.