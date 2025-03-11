ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Board cancels property taxes for Sudbury landowners living in poverty

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Ontario’s Assessment and Review Board has cancelled the $3,468 in property taxes owed by two Greater Sudbury landowners.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.