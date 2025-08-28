Northern Ontario

Billet parents in Timmins share what it’s like to open their homes to young hockey players

By Lydia Chubak

Five years ago, Bob McIntyre took a chance by opening his home to out of town hockey players who joined the Timmins Rock and he has been doing so ever since. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News Northern Ontario)


















