ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Automated licence plate recognition identifies stolen plates, catches suspended driver: OPP

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Licence scanners alert major and minor infractions Automatic licence plate reader technology is a device that can scan every licence plate on the road and alerts police to violations.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.