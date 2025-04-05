ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Amid the Sault’s family doctor shortage, 8 Group Health Centre MDs receive awards

By Cory Nordstrom and Darren MacDonald

Published

Eight physicians practising in Sault Ste. Marie are among 750 in all of Ontario being honoured based on praise from their patients.


















