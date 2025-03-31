ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Victoire place Ann-Renée Desbiens on LTIR, status for worlds to be determined

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ottawa Charge's Victoria Bach (12) is stopped by Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during third period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Wednesday, January 29, 2025. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.