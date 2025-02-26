ADVERTISEMENT

Suzuki, Montembeault help Canadiens whip Hurricanes 4-0

By The Canadian Press

Published

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault as Canadiens' Lane Hutson, left, defends during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















