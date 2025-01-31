ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Stacey, Poulin score in shootout to net Montreal Victoire win over Toronto Sceptres

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Sceptres' Emma Maltais (27) moves in on Montreal Victoire goaltender Elaine Chuli during second period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Thursday, January 30, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.