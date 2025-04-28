ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Frustrated Canadiens have some gripes with the men in stripes after Game 4 loss

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) reacts as Washington Capitals players celebrate the game-tying goal by Brandon Duhaime (22) during third period NHL playoff action in Montreal on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)


















