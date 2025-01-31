ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Fleury posts shutout in final Montreal game, Wild blanks Canadiens 4-0

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi (23) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.