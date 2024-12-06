ADVERTISEMENT

Snow blankets Montreal as winter storm warning continues

Up to 40 cm of snow is expected to fall in the Greater Montreal area, with Environment and Climate Change Canada upholding its winter storm warning.

Report says ports need automation to boost efficiency — the evidence isn’t so clear

After a choppy couple of years for Canada’s largest ports, a new paper argues that automation can provide a path to higher productivity.

Schools closed as snowstorm hits Montreal

As a massive winter storm approaches the region, some schools in the Montreal area have already announced closures for Thursday.

STM’s plan to turn paratransit over to private companies raising concerns

The STM’s paratransit minibuses are soon going to be a thing of the past. The service is being turned over to outside private companies, causing some concern.

Winter storm could dump up to 40 cm of snow on Montreal

A winter storm is brewing and could bring a significant amount of snowfall to Montreal beginning Wednesday evening.

Montreal senior found outside suffering from severe hypothermia

An 89-year-old man is in hospital after he was found in the freezing cold outside a long-term care residence.

Fans, former legends descend on Montreal’s Bell Centre for 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL’s top talent is in Montreal this week for the 4 Nations Face-Off with games kicking off on Wednesday night.

Hockey Lac St-Louis says coaches distributed smelling salts to children

A disciplinary committee has made a decision to suspend two minor league hockey coaches after it was made aware of situations involving young children and smelling salts.

Son found not criminally responsible for ‘brutal murder’ of parents in Ile Bizard

A 31-year-old man, Mitchell Arnott, who brutally stabbed his parents to death in 2022 has been deemed not criminally responsible for his crimes and will remain at a psychiatric facility.

Police arrest 3 teens after minor robbed, stabbed in Montreal North park last month

Three people have been arrested after an attempted murder of a teenage boy in Montreal North last month, police said Wednesday.

Opposition parties, unions criticize Quebec’s growing private health-care network

New criticism of the private sector’s role in health care came Wednesday from the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), Québec Solidaire (QS) and the Parti Québécois (PQ).

Montreal’s Black Theatre Workshop telling stories for over half a century

For over half a century, Montreal’s Black Theatre Workshop has been one of Canada’s longest-running theatre companies dedicated to sharing Black stories.

Black representation is important in Quebec and Canada, but it’s also fragile, says MNA

Quebec Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin said being the first Black person to hold a prominent position is an honour, but it’s also just a starting point.

Montreal Children’s Hospital calls for caution as winter storm approaches

As the province prepares to be swept by its first major winter storm in nearly a year, the Trauma Centre at the Montreal Children’s Hospital (MCH) is reminding families to take extra precautions to keep their children safe during winter activities.

Laval man posing as DJ charged with online luring, police believe there are more victims

Laval police has arrested a man on online luring charges, and investigators believe there may be more victims.