Snow blankets Montreal on Feb. 13, 2025.
Up to 40 cm of snow is expected to fall in the Greater Montreal area, with Environment and Climate Change Canada upholding its winter storm warning.
After a choppy couple of years for Canada’s largest ports, a new paper argues that automation can provide a path to higher productivity.
As a massive winter storm approaches the region, some schools in the Montreal area have already announced closures for Thursday.
The STM’s paratransit minibuses are soon going to be a thing of the past. The service is being turned over to outside private companies, causing some concern.
A winter storm is brewing and could bring a significant amount of snowfall to Montreal beginning Wednesday evening.
An 89-year-old man is in hospital after he was found in the freezing cold outside a long-term care residence.
The NHL’s top talent is in Montreal this week for the 4 Nations Face-Off with games kicking off on Wednesday night.
A disciplinary committee has made a decision to suspend two minor league hockey coaches after it was made aware of situations involving young children and smelling salts.
A 31-year-old man, Mitchell Arnott, who brutally stabbed his parents to death in 2022 has been deemed not criminally responsible for his crimes and will remain at a psychiatric facility.
Three people have been arrested after an attempted murder of a teenage boy in Montreal North last month, police said Wednesday.
New criticism of the private sector’s role in health care came Wednesday from the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), Québec Solidaire (QS) and the Parti Québécois (PQ).
For over half a century, Montreal’s Black Theatre Workshop has been one of Canada’s longest-running theatre companies dedicated to sharing Black stories.
Quebec Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin said being the first Black person to hold a prominent position is an honour, but it’s also just a starting point.
As the province prepares to be swept by its first major winter storm in nearly a year, the Trauma Centre at the Montreal Children’s Hospital (MCH) is reminding families to take extra precautions to keep their children safe during winter activities.
Laval police has arrested a man on online luring charges, and investigators believe there may be more victims.