Water quality concerns delay opening of Jean-Doré Beach

Jean-Doré Beach, located at Parc Jean-Drapeau, is currently closed due to water quality issues.

Coroner’s report urges boating safety after fatal Richelieu River accident

A coroner’s report into the death of a woman on the Richelieu River two years ago blames a lack of knowledge of water safety. That lack of knowledge puts the lives of boaters and passengers at risk.

Quebec marks National Indigenous Peoples Day amid tension

Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities came together on Saturday to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. In Quebec, as across the country, feelings are mixed amid concerns that new federal and provincial legislation could roll back First Nations rights.

Montreal outdoor pools open as heat wave approaches

Outdoor swimming pools across Montreal are opening up just in time for the heat wave.

Four missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec: police

Quebec provincial police launched a search operation Saturday after a helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec that left four people unaccounted for.

Man, 20, stabbed during early morning altercation in Plateau-Mont-Royal

A 20-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Saturday morning.

Driver seriously injured in downtown Montreal crash that flipped vehicle now out of danger, police say

A 35-year-old man who was seriously injured in a crash that caused his car to flip is now out of danger, according to Montreal police (SPVM). The collision involved two other vehicles and a pedestrian.

Events planned across Montreal to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

Many events and activities are taking place across the Greater Montreal area on Saturday to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

SAAQclic: Former CEO says his confidence in IT VP has been shaken

The former president and CEO of Quebec’s auto insurance board (SAAQ) says his confidence in his IT leader “seriously eroded” after the failed launch of the SAAQclic platform, but he was not ready to fire him.

A moving company says cluttered, unsafe homes are leading to an increase in challenges

A moving company and a pest control company say they’ve seen a sharp rise in especially difficult moves since the pandemic.

Montreal teen tops global chemistry competition

Solutions and gases are no match for 17-year-old Rama Jamal Alhashemi, who placed first in the world in the international Avogadro Chemistry Competition.

Montreal mom charged with abandoning daughter ‘in great distress,’ will return to court for July bail hearing

A bail hearing has been scheduled for next month for the mother of a three-year-old Montreal girl who was missing for three days before being found on an Ontario highway.

As Montreal’s transit system works on digital shift, critics urge focus on service over tech

Unlike other major cities like New York, Paris and London, where transit users can pay with contactless methods, Montreal riders still need a physical OPUS card to access the system.

Two teenagers charged with manslaughter after boy, 15, killed in crash in Anjou

Montreal police say they have arrested two teenagers in relation to the death of a 15-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle last summer.

Last day of school: students in St-Laurent say goodbye as their favourite teachers enter retirement

It’s the final day of classes at Gardenview Elementary School in St-Laurent. The gym is full of happy students yet this milestone is bittersweet because some cherished teachers are retiring.