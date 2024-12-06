Police investigate suspicious death of young man in Mirabel
A man in his twenties has died under suspicious circumstances overnight from Friday to Saturday in Mirabel, in the Laurentians region.
ADVERTISEMENT
A man in his twenties has died under suspicious circumstances overnight from Friday to Saturday in Mirabel, in the Laurentians region.
Jean-Doré Beach, located at Parc Jean-Drapeau, is currently closed due to water quality issues.
A coroner’s report into the death of a woman on the Richelieu River two years ago blames a lack of knowledge of water safety. That lack of knowledge puts the lives of boaters and passengers at risk.
Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities came together on Saturday to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. In Quebec, as across the country, feelings are mixed amid concerns that new federal and provincial legislation could roll back First Nations rights.
Outdoor swimming pools across Montreal are opening up just in time for the heat wave.
Quebec provincial police launched a search operation Saturday after a helicopter crash in northeastern Quebec that left four people unaccounted for.
A 20-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Saturday morning.
A 35-year-old man who was seriously injured in a crash that caused his car to flip is now out of danger, according to Montreal police (SPVM). The collision involved two other vehicles and a pedestrian.
Many events and activities are taking place across the Greater Montreal area on Saturday to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
The former president and CEO of Quebec’s auto insurance board (SAAQ) says his confidence in his IT leader “seriously eroded” after the failed launch of the SAAQclic platform, but he was not ready to fire him.
A moving company and a pest control company say they’ve seen a sharp rise in especially difficult moves since the pandemic.
Solutions and gases are no match for 17-year-old Rama Jamal Alhashemi, who placed first in the world in the international Avogadro Chemistry Competition.
A bail hearing has been scheduled for next month for the mother of a three-year-old Montreal girl who was missing for three days before being found on an Ontario highway.
Unlike other major cities like New York, Paris and London, where transit users can pay with contactless methods, Montreal riders still need a physical OPUS card to access the system.
Montreal police say they have arrested two teenagers in relation to the death of a 15-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle last summer.
It’s the final day of classes at Gardenview Elementary School in St-Laurent. The gym is full of happy students yet this milestone is bittersweet because some cherished teachers are retiring.