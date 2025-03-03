ADVERTISEMENT

Quebec Politics

Municipalities, rights groups concerned about Quebec bill on integrating immigrants

By The Canadian Press

Published

A person holds a Quebec flag during Fete Nationale in Montreal, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.