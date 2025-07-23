ADVERTISEMENT

Quebec Politics

First Nations call off talks on forestry bill, say Quebec disrespecting rights

By The Canadian Press

Published

Quebec Natural Resources Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina tables a bill at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Politics
Health
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.