ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Another salami brand added to recall linked to salmonella infections

By The Canadian Press

Published

Labels from Rea brand Soppressata Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami are seen in this July 15, 2025, composite of handout images. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Food Inspection Agency (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.