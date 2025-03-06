ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Two suspects in migrant drownings in Akwesasne can be extradited to U.S., judge says

By The Canadian Press

Published

A police boat searches the area in Akwesasne, Que., Friday, March 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.