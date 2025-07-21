ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

To prevent bike theft, Quebec police recommend taking this extra precaution

Published

Registering a bike on Garage 529 is one way to keep your bike safe from theft. (Christine Long/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.