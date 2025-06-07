ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

‘The road is long’: Syrian refugee engineering a fresh start in Montreal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Jad Albasha poses for a photo at the Polytechnique Montreal, in Montreal on June 3, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.