ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Suzuki's late-game heroics lift Canadiens to dramatic 3-2 OT win over Panthers

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against the Florida Panthers during overtime NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.