ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Supreme Court rejects Quebec woman’s attempt to sue comedian who mocked her son

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's highest court has put an end to a 12-year legal saga that pitted comedian Mike Ward against the family of a Quebec singer with Treacher Collins syndrome whom he mocked in his routines. Ward speaks to the media at the Quebec Appeal Court Wednesday, Jan.16, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)