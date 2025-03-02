ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Stacey nets OT goal to lift PWHL-leading Victoire over Fleet 3-2

By The Canadian Press

Published

Marie-Philip Poulin (29) of the Montreal Victory celebrates her goal against the Toronto Sceptres with Anna Wilgren (5) and Jennifer Gardiner (12) during the second period of the LPHF game at Place Bell in Laval, Tuesday February 25, 2025. (The Canadian Press/Peter McCabe)