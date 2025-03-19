ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Soderberg solid in net as Fleet beat Victoire 3-2 in shootout

By The Associated Press

Published

Montreal Victoire's Lina Ljungblom (25) moves in on Boston Fleet goaltender Emma Soderberg during second period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press) (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















