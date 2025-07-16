ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Smog episodes accumulate and have long-term health effects: Quebec doctors group

By The Canadian Press

Published

People visit the Mount Royal lookout in Montreal on Monday, July 14, 2025. Much of Central Canada and Manitoba were placed under special air quality statements or warnings early Monday morning amid smoke from wildfires, as Environment Canada advised residents to limit time outdoors and watch for smoke exposure symptoms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















