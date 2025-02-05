ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Sheertex temporarily lays off 40% of staff as it braces for impending U.S. tariffs

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours Sheertex, a pantyhose manufacturing plant, with founder Katherine Homuth in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Friday March 8, 2024. The CEO of Sheertex says she's had to lay off 40 per cent of the company's staff, in part because of impending tariffs the U.S. is placing on Canadian goods.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.