Sheertex temporarily lays off 40% of staff as it braces for impending U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours Sheertex, a pantyhose manufacturing plant, with founder Katherine Homuth in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Friday March 8, 2024. The CEO of Sheertex says she's had to lay off 40 per cent of the company's staff, in part because of impending tariffs the U.S. is placing on Canadian goods.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi