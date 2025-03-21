ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Santé Québec abolishes executive vice-president position held by Frédéric Abergel

By The Canadian Press

Published

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announces the appointment of Geneviève Biron, left, head of Sante Québec, and Frédéric Abergel, then chief operating officer, on Monday 29 April 2024 in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)