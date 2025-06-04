ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

SAAQclic: Cost overruns possibly a ‘small detail’ overlooked

By The Canadian Press

Published

Monitors are seen in the courtroom of the Gallant Commission, a public inquiry into the failures of the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec's platform, SAAQclic, in Montreal on Thursday, Apr 24, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)