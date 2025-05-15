ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Russell-Rowe’s goal pushes Columbus Crew to 1-1 draw against feisty CF Montreal

By The Associated Press

Published

Luca Petrasso (right) celebrates with his Montreal CF teammates after scoring the first goal of the game during the first half of the MLS match against Columbus Crew at Saputo Stadium on Wednesday May 14, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.