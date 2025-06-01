ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Revolution score three times in second half to beat CF Montreal 3-0

By The Canadian Press

Published

CF Montreal's Giacomo Vrioni, centre, tries to get by New England Revolution's Mamadou Fofana, left, and Peyton Miller, right, during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.